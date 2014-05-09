It's Traffic Season: Expect Closures Around US 41

×

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin demolition work tonight (Friday) on the north half of the existing Wisconsin Avenue Bridge over US 41. The demolition and associated bridge work will require several overnight closures for the next two weeks.



There will be nightly full closures of both US 41 Northbound and Southbound at Wisconsin Avenue. Signed detours for nightly full closures will divert southbound traffic to the exit at Wells Street and follow 46th Street south to the Wisconsin Avenue Entrance Ramp. Northbound traffic will exit at Wisconsin Avenue and follow 45th Place north to the Wells Street Entrance Ramp.



There will be also overnight, full closures of both the I-94 Westbound and Eastbound ramps to US 41 Northbound.



To accommodate the Brewers games, these closures will not be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday. WisDOT does not anticipate major access issues for fans at Miller Park.

The Vliet Street/State Street entrance ramp coming from Alois Street to US 41 Southbound will be closed nightly for any southbound US 41 closures needed within the next two weeks. Existing long term closures will remain in effect.



There is a potential for higher noise levels during the night construction. All schedules are weather permitting.



The Wisconsin Avenue Bridge work is part of the Stadium Interchange project which includes shoulder and barrier wall repair, improvement of the driving surface, and a new concrete overlay at the Wells Street Bridge. The project is expected to conclude this fall.



For daily closure information visit www.511wi.gov/Web/traffic/road_closures.aspx



