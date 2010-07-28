Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Street Vision

×

“I would rather solvethe small-house problem than build anything else I can think of….” Frank Lloyd Wright, 1938

It was surprising tolearn that Frank Lloyd Wright designed homes for modest-income clients. Thoughnot much of a Wrightian, I was nonetheless familiar with the epic scale of someof his projects and the outsized ego of the man. I assumed his work was alwayson a large scale and his clients always well heeled. Turns out I was wrong. Sixlittle-known structures on West Burnham Street stand as testimony to the truth.





As enthusiasts alreadyknow, Wright created designs for affordable housing throughout his career,culminating with his “Usonian” houses in the Depression. He called it“Democratic Architecture” for average Americans of average meansand itfascinated him. Before the United Statesentered World War I, Wright was already at it on Milwaukee’s South Side.





In 1915 Milwaukee real-estate entrepreneur Arthur L.Richards contracted the 48-year-old already-famous (and infamous) architect tocreate designs for a big experiment: American System-Built Homes formodest-income clients. The launching location would be on Burnham, between 28th Street and Layton Boulevard,then the edge of Milwaukee.There, six demonstration houses would be built where streetcar lines ended andcelery fields began. The dwellings, Richards imagined, would sell like hotcakes, becoming a part of a large development to be replicated across thecountry.





It didn’t quite turn outthat way. The United Statesbecame involved in World War I, money and materials became tight and theproject went belly up.





Yet those sixWright-designed dwellings on Burnham Street remain. Remarkable preservation effortshave been afoot since 1996 to stabilize this unique block of two bungalows andfour duplexes. Three buildings have been purchased by a nonprofit organization,and one of those has been restored. The site is well worth a visit.





All six structuresreveal the characteristics of Wright’s later period on a small scale. Someexhibit the accretions of successive decades (siding, thickened stucco,outbuildings). Two have received remarkable restoration and respectoneprivately owned (2722) and the other a diminutive single-family house (2714)that is now open for tours. Outside, “pebble-dash” stucco, cypress wood trimand banks of 30 windows create strong horizontal lines. Overhangs frame theporch and main doorway on the side (Wright disliked “front” doors). Plantingboxes underline windows and porch. Inside, horizontals rule as well: Woodbanding wraps around walls of earthy tints (unpainted, Wright’s preference);built-in gumwood cabinets (refinished and glowing) offer functionality; windows“bring Nature in,” creating privacy and light; wooden grille-work charms; and abrick fireplace anchors the entire space. Despite its tiny size (800 squarefeet), a lovely spaciousness and light pervade.





Wright embraced moderntechnology and mass-production methods. He and Richards used pre-cut lumber andsized windows to fit 24 inches on center studs (allowing windows to be easilyset in), thereby minimizing on-site skilled-labor costs. Although pre-cutmodular building systems existed then (the Sears “kit” houses among them), nonehad Wright’s commitment to modernity and inside-out design. He created 960drawings offering clients different roofs, cantilevers, built-ins, sleepingporches and art glass windows.





Lifein Crisis





Wright’s life was incrisis when he began the American System-Built Homes project. In 1914, adisgruntled servant set fire to his Spring Green home, Taliesin, and thenkilled seven people with an ax (including his companion Mamah Borthwick Cheneyand her two children). Perhaps the Burnham project offered needed distractionand stimulus for his stalled career. After completing it, Wright left thecountry for Japan and a newchapter in his work: Tokyo’sImperial Hotel.





The Burnham restorationwas conceived by individuals from UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architectureand Urban Planning and Historic Preservation Institute, Bruce T. Block, and TheFrank Lloyd Wright Wisconsin Heritage Tourism Program (spearheaded by BarbaraElsner). This volunteer nonprofit purchased 2714 W. Burnham and two more duplexes(2724-26 and 2732-34), receiving two highly competitive “Save America’sTreasures” federal matching grants: $150,000 in 2006 for restoring the exteriorand interior of 2714 (matched dollar for dollar by local donations); and$393,762 in 2009 for the exterior of the duplex at 2732-34. Two recentlybestowed preservation awards (Mayor’s Design and County Historical Society) mayhelp generate matching funds.





The project deservesvisits and support. These American System-Built Homes tell the story of a unique,exuberant moment in Milwaukee and U.S. history.For Wrightians, the structures offer a new perspective on the architect’soeuvre and imagination. Touring 2714 made a Wright admirer out of me, and itmay others as well. His vision of beautiful and affordable housing wasrevolutionary indeed.





(Tours of 2714 W. Burnham St. are available1-4 p.m. on the second Friday andsecond and fourth Saturday of each month; $10 donation. For more information:info@WrightInWisconsin.org.)