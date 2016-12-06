Death in Dystopia

The scythe was invented more than 2,500 years ago as a way for European farmers to mow their hay. In Greek and Roman history, scythes were modified as weapons of war and were later made famous by the god of death himself, the Grim Reaper. Scythe is now the title book in a new YA dystopian series by bestselling author Neal Shusterman. Shusterman, who was awarded the National Book Award in 2015 for his novel Challenger Deep , is the author of more than 30 books for children, teens and adults.

Scythe , the first book in this new chilling futuristic series, features two young teens who are tapped to learn the “art of killing” in a world where disease, war and poverty have all been completely eliminated. The only way to die in this new society is to be randomly killed by professional reapers (scythes). In this deathless society, scythes are feared and lorded over (and sometimes despised), so when teens Citra and Rowan are chosen to become apprentices, they are reluctantly thrown into a dramatic and violent world that they are unable to refuse. In this seemingly perfect society, both boys must learn how to protect their own lives—at the expense of those around them, and possibly even each other. As these two very different teens are pitted against one another, readers are pulled into their engrossing and fast-paced world.

Scythe is the first book in a chilling new series by Shusterman, who is also the author of the New York Times bestselling Unwind Dystology . Shusterman has also written screenplays for films and TV shows. He will discuss his new book at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Shorewood Public Library. This event is co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co.

Book Happening:

Anne Boyer

Dec. 9-11

Woodland Pattern Book Center

720 E. Locust St.

Kansas City-based poet and essayist Anne Boyer, whose writings have been translated into a number of languages, is Woodland Pattern Book Center’s featured fall writer in residence, and she will host a series of events during the weekend of Dec. 9-11. On Dec. 9, Boyer, whose most recent collection, Garments Against Women , was awarded the 2016 CLMP Firecracker Award, will perform a live reading at Woodland Pattern alongside fellow poet Juliet Patterson. On Dec. 10 and 11, Boyer will conduct a weekend workshop at Lynden Sculpture Garden. More information can be found at woodlandpattern.org.