FDR’s Fight Continues

× Expand Harvey J. Kaye

Sixty-nine years after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, he remains one of America’s most influential and respected presidents. While leading the country through the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II, Roosevelt remained a staunch advocate for a progressive society.

A new book by distinguished UW-Green Bay faculty member Harvey J. Kaye challenges the next generation to fight against corporate greed and protect and defend the four essential freedoms Roosevelt spelled out—freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. In The Fight for the Four Freedoms: What Made FDR and the Greatest Generation Truly Great , Kaye raises a rallying cry for making America freer, more equal and more democratic as he sounds the alarm that these once unquestioned freedoms are in danger of vanishing in today’s fast-paced, technologically driven society. Whereas FDR’s founding principles were based on a free and just society, many believe that we must now reimagine the type of progressive future that Roosevelt outlined in 1941. This historic story honors the Greatest Generation while simultaneously providing America with a promising pathway for the future.

Kaye is an award-winning author of 15 books on politics and history and a regular contributor to The Daily Beast and Huffington Post. He will appear at Turner Hall in Gestern Hall (1034 N. Fourth St.) for a talk and book signing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27 in an event sponsored by Boswell Book Co. and the Milwaukee Turners.

Book Happenings

Book Now Program Kick-Off Event

6-9 p.m., May 22

Iron Horse Hotel

500 W. Florida St.

Milwaukee’s Iron Horse Hotel kicks off a new literacy program this month entitled “Book Now.” The premise is simple: Hotel patrons will be encouraged to drop off or donate books to support Literacy Services of Wisconsin. The program will host a kick-off event at the hotel on May 22 from 6-9 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by FUEL Milwaukee and Literacy Services of Wisconsin.

Paul Druecke

7 p.m., May 23

Woodland Pattern Book Center

720 E. Locust St.

Milwaukee writer Paul Druecke’s work has been featured in New York’s Whitney Biennial. His latest book, Life and Death on the Bluffs , centers on those towering heights above Milwaukee’s Lake Michigan shore, a legacy of Ice Age glaciers; the writing slips between fictionalized drama and historical-geological reporting, building a mood through short flashes of insight.