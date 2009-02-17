Madison (Wisconsin Historical Society), by Zane Williams

Madisonis unique among Wisconsin cities, and not only for its status as state capital. Built on an isthmus between lakes, the natural beauty has been the setting for a vibrant culture. Local photographer Zane Williams captures some of the city's life and sense of place in a slender book of color photos. Shown are the four seasons, the crowded bustle of State Street, the winding, leafy bicycle lanes, the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright and the Student Union and such local institutions as the Broom Street Theater and the Willy Street Co-op.