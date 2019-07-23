"Milwaukee Jazz" (Arcadia), by Joey Grihalva

It’s almost all photos and captions—but few photos have ever seen such informative captions! Milwaukee Jazz displays the surprisingly rich history of jazz in our city through an array of black and white photographs from the 1920s through the present. Author Joey Grihalva gathered photos of most of the prominent jazz performers with ties to the city, and drops in a few shots of national artists who played the Jazz Gallery in its original 1970s incarnation. Milwaukee Jazz only hints at the large number of venues that existed here for live jazz before the mid-1960s. Local jazz musicians Adekola Adedapo and Jamie Breiwick contribute the forward and introduction.

Grihalva will discuss Milwaukee Jazz at Boswell Book Co. on Monday, July 29, at 7 p.m.