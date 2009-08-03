Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451: The Authorized Adaptation (Hill & Wang), by Tim Hamilton

­One of last century's most important novels, Fahrenheit 451 bridged science fiction and the mainstream, as well as popular and literary fiction, as if the gap never existed. Ray Bradbury's classic parable of intellectual and emotional conformity in a society that prefers comfort above all has now been transformed into a graphic novel. Artist Tim Hamilton preserves the story's integrity, reinterpreting it as a series of darkly chiseled, captioned frames lit occasionally by lurid fires of the book-burning firemen. Hamilton's drawings are good work in their own right that, hopefully, will send a new generation of readers back to the original text. ­