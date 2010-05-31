Three Looks at Glenn Taylor and ‘The Marrowbone Marble Company’

×

The Marrowbone Marble Companyoffers more than just another depiction of a man aspiring to create his ownutopia in the midst of post-World War II America. This sophomore release byGlenn Taylor assumes a harrowing and honest look at issues of race and class astold through the socially astute Loyal Ledford. Themes of oppression and hopeintermingle throughout the pages of this satisfying, substantive portrayal of aconventional West Virginia man whose return from the war eventually leads himto launch a marble manufacturing company with his part-American-Indian cousins,the Bonecutter brothersa decision that puts Ledford directly in the path ofmany historical events from the nation’s tumultuous civil rights era. Told in aperceptive narrative voice that laments man’s treatment of his neighbors,contemplates why America places excessive emphasis on wealth and individualpower, and ruminates on the best defense in the face of injustice, this fluidstory line is soulful, complex and filled with struggle and loss, righteousnessand redemption in the rough-and-tumble world of West Virginia.

Taylor, who earned anMFA from Southwest Texas State University, is the author of The Ballad of Trenchmouth Taggart, afinalist for the 2009 National Book Critics Circle Award and a Barnes &Noble “Fall 2008 Discover” selection. Taylorteaches English and fiction writing at HarperCollege outside Chicago, where he lives with his wife and twosons. Taylorwill appear at Boswell Book Co. onJune 8, Next Chapter Bookshop onJune 9, and Books & Co. on June10 to discuss The Marrowbone MarbleCompany.