Ascent to the Gods

×

originated 2000

temple dance toworship the Hindu gods

Bharathanatyamyears ago in South India as a. While evolving as an art, it retained itsdevotional content. An important tradition of Bharathanatyam is Arangetram(“ascending the stage”), the debut solo recital undertaken by a student whenthe Guru decides she is ready.

Gayatri Vaidyanathan studied Bharathanatyam as a child and then returned to itduring medical school. “While medicine nourished my mind, dance nourishedmy soul,” she explained. “While science allows us to live, art gives ussomething to live for.” After six years of study with Guru Kripa Baskaranat Natyarpana School of Dance in Brookfield,she will present her Arangetram with a live orchestra on June 20 at 4 pm at theFine Arts Theatre of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, 4257 N. 100th St. A briefinformative discussion of the dance and tradition will accompany theperformance.