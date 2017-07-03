Performing Arts Weekly: July 6-12, 2017

× Expand Photo Credit: Angie Rhee

THEATER

What a Crock!

Memories Ballroom prepares ‘A Crock of Schnitzel’

A dinner theater production named A Crock of Schnitzel is a strong indicator of what might be on the menu. Indeed, Memories Ballroom in Port Washington doesn’t upset your expectations. Along with Barbara Pease Weber’s German family-centered comedy comes a plated dinner (buffet on Tuesday, July 25) of Wienerschnitzel, herbed spätzle, salad with warm bacon dressing, apfel kuchen and more.

A Crock of Schnitzel involves a young couple, skittish in-laws and… a family heirloom cuckoo clock that winds up being a time machine! As we all know from various time-travel stories, all sorts of weird things can happen; in this case, the newlywed Greg finds his wife, Ashley, transported back through time, where she meets—and weds—Klaus, her husband’s father!

July 11-26 at Memories Ballroom, 1077 Lake Drive, Port Washington. For tickets, call 262-284-6850 or visit memoriesballroom.com.

Julius Caesar

The Tragedy of Julius Caesar (to give the play its full name) is one of William Shakespeare’s most famous plays, and that’s saying plenty. Likely written in 1599 and alongside such classics of the stage as Coriolanus and Antony and Cleopatra , it stands at the center of his great dramas of ancient Rome. The relationship between the tragic title character and Brutus (who actually utters more than four times as many lines as Caesar) presents a powerful psychological drama immersed in themes of honor, patriotism and friendship. In the hands of Boozy Bard and their “Shakespeare Raw"-take of scant familiarity and imbibing, one can only image what this interplay will be like.

July 10-12 at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 901 W. Juneau Ave. Tickets are $10 ($5 if you arrive in a toga). Visit facebook.com/boozybard for more information.

MUSIC

MYSO Bon Voyage Concert

“Touring is transformative for our students," comments Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Ron Oshima, “many of whom have never been out of the area, on an airplane, let alone out of the country. It opens their eyes to a broader world beyond Wisconsin where they get to see life through the lens of a different culture." Add to all that the fact that these talented youngsters will be performing three concerts in three different cities in Argentina and Uruguay—not to mention the actual works they’ll be performing—and you realize this will be both highly rewarding and remarkably challenging. Thankfully, we locals can get a preview: The MYSO performs their entire tour program twice before they go way south of the border. Both concerts are free.

7 p.m., July 6 at Bayshore Town Center, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive and 6:30 p.m., July 7 at Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater, 19805 W. Capitol Drive.