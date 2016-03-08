As a professional dance artist and choreographer returning home to Milwaukee after 17 years of a New York City-centered life, I find that Milwaukee offers affordable and available rehearsal space, which allows for time to be focused toward artistic exploration. I aim to deepen my inner voice and craft with willing and able dancers that have a Midwestern sense of loyalty, honesty and kindness beneath their professional focus and form. My company dancers and colleagues are open and eager to being moved beyond their familiar zone of performance quality and to rise to the challenge of NYC performance opportunities. As a teacher, I have, in just over three years, truly carved out a niche for my self, my work, my mission and my own growth, all within the context of bringing the students and professionals along with me in positive ways. We all grow when we collaborate, cooperate and communicate, especially face to face. It is a pleasure to find an artistic home and my heart in my hometown.

On Sunday, June 12, the Catey Ott Dance Collective presents Take Flight-MKE to NYC in preparation for the June 17-18 NYC premieres of last season’s acclaimed 3rd eye (i) conscious. Ott Thompson’s work will be danced April 9-10 by Milwaukee Ballet Academy and MBII with Lake Arts Project; and Sunday, May 8 in Marquette University’s spring concert, Celebrate Dance. (JS)