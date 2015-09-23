‘A Little Night Music’ at Waukesha Civic Theatre

× Expand Photo by Carroll Studios

The audience for the opening night performance of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s A Little Night Music was given a glimpse of how the night smiles when looking on a group of people doing what they love. The performers’ enthusiasm is contagious, frequently spilling over to joyful laughter in the audience. Voices may not be equal across the board, but the cast is fortunate to have musicians, led by Music Director Nicholas Buendia, who navigate deftly through Stephen Sondheim’s score.

The story follows the trials and victories of three Edwardian-era couples, each wading through difficult discoveries about love. Laughs are plentiful at the characters’ expense, but the show goes beyond silliness in the storyline between Fredrik Egerman (Joe Nolan), a respectable lawyer, and his former lover, famous actress Desiree Armfeldt (Elizabeth Bagley), uncovering a deeper layer of sincerity about lost chances and the wounds time opens rather than heals.

The women of this cast truly establish the shimmering, lavish world, beyond the elaborate dresses and wigs. Particular delight springs from the dryly comic performances of Carrie Grey as the pompous Carl Magnus’ cuttingly witty wife, and Mary Bryant as a Maggie Smith-esque Madame Armfeldt.

The moments of simple staging play most effectively, allowing the story and song to flow easily. Bagley’s rendition of “Send in the Clowns” glows in its simplicity, a moving moment that takes her performance to new heights. Similarly, “Liaisons” and “Every Day a Little Death” are high points for their clean, elegant presentation. In the same manner, the clever tri-sided set design by Jim Padovano effectively delineates the various locations of the story without cluttering the stage.

Expect at least a little of A Little Night Music to stay with you; even those experiencing it for the first time may find themselves humming snatches of song for days afterward.

Through Oct. 4 at Waukesha Civic Theatre , 264 West Main St., Waukesha. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.