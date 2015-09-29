Alchemist Theatre’s Final Halloween Hoorah

The Alchemist Theatre has been a staple for wickedly fun Halloween-themed productions since the mid-2000s. This year, the company announced it will wrap up eight years of October performances with one final show: Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show Live .

“We love Halloween and we love producing these shows and have made many friends and fans over the years. However, as much fun as they are, these shows mean that we cannot do anything else during the Halloween season,” says Aaron Kopec, Alchemist’s artistic director and technical director/set designer for the show. “We’re not too old to want to attend haunted houses, parties and shows elsewhere or even work our own door for trick-or-treat. We’ll still do something for Halloween; next year I think we’ll decorate the lounge and open it up as a ‘must see’ trick-or-treat stop.”

Of the show, Director Erin Hartman shares, “Richard O’Brien is fond of saying that, at its core, Rocky Horror Show Live is simply a classic fairytale much like Red Riding Hood or Hansel and Gretel . I like to imagine it’s like the first 15 minutes of Night of the Living Dead , except with more sex. It’s a fish-out-of-water story—out of the frying pan and into the fire—and it is in the fire where great personal journeys are discovered.”

Alchemist’s Rocky Horror Show Live , which the film (not part of this performance) is actually based on, will feature a live band and a cast including Amanda Hull, Jesse Kaplan, Jason Powell and other Milwaukee theater powerhouses.

Shows will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout October. The Alchemist Lounge, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., opens at 6:30 p.m. for cocktails before each 7:30 p.m. performance. On Saturday, Oct. 31, a Rocky Horror Halloween Party will take place. For information and tickets, email alchemist.theatre@gmail.com or visit thealchemisttheatre.com.

Theatre Happenings:

Kicking off this season’s Marcus Center for the Performing Arts “Broadway at the Marcus Center” series is Dirty Dancing , which features the hit songs “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.” Show runs Oct. 6-11 at Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org/show/dirty-dancing.

Waukesha Civic Theatre, located at 264 W. Main St., presents the musical variety show ACAP PlayMakers Show of Shows II , which features material from more than seven different productions by The ACAP Players as well as guest performers. Show runs Oct. 9-11. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.

Village Playhouse’s Mainstage production of Arrangement For Murder, No. 2 by Eric Appleton is a mystery thriller about relationships, friendships and, most of all, secrets. Show runs Oct. 9-25 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis. For tickets, call 414-207-4879, email ArrangementForMurder@villageplayhouse.org, or visit brownpapertickets.com.