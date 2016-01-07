Some Assembly: Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 #16

Milwaukee comedy guru Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has been a lot of fun for a lot of people over the years. The idea is simple: 10 groups of writers pound out 10 scripts that are then put through production by 40 actors working under 10 directors for 22 hours.

It might sound like an uncomfortably large group of people to be working together in a remarkably compressed amount of time, but Patrick Schmitz and company know what they’re doing. This should be a good time for those assembling to see what so many have assembled to put together.

Sketch 22 #16 makes it to the stage of ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. The show airs its 10 shorts onstage from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m on Jan. 16.