Auditions: Looking for Three Men For Art in Racine

Racine’s Over Our Head Players is looking for a cast for Art. Contemporary French playwright Yasmina Reza’s Art is a four-character drama, but as one of the characters is an inanimate blank, white canvas with a few white lines on it and no dialogue, they’ll probably have a prop stand-in for that one.

The drama concerns three men. One of them purchased the painting for a ridiculous sum of money. The other two argue with him and each other over the wisdom of the purchase in an extended conversation that covers many, many topics. This is a stylishly intellectual piece for Over Our Head to be covering.

Auditions for Over Our Head’s production of Art are Tuesday, February 7, 7:00 p.m. at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Racine. They’re looking for actors anywhere from 30 -50 years old. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. The show runs weekends from March 23rd to April 7th at the 6th Street Theatre in Racine. For more information, leave a message for the director with the box office, 262-632-6802.