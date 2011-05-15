Boulevard Theatre's 25th Anniversary Celebration

×

The Boulevard Theatre celebrates a quarter century since it opened. It's annual wine tasting/poetry reading is actually not nearly as pretentious as it sounds . . . the Boulevard's annual fundraiser/ get together celebrates 25 years of the Boulevard this June as it presents this summer-- Verse & Vino. From 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm, the event features a wine tasting hosted by Groppi's Food Market, Nearby Mexican Restaurant Riviera Maya and cocktail lounge BYO Studio/Lounge will be participating in this year's event.

As usual, here will also be the silent auction, raffle prizes and potentially strange conversation with other Boulevard supporters. Tickets are $50 or $25 depending on what you're interested in participating in . . . the $25 gets you in to the block party. $50 gets you in to the poetry event at the Boulevard.

For tickets and more information, call 414-744-5757.