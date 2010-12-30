The Cast of THE 39 STEPS

×

Just a couple of days ago, The Milwaukee Rep sent out a press release on its upcoming production of Alfred Hitchcock’s 39 Steps. The comic Patrick Barlow stage adaptation of Hitchcock’s 1935 mystery thriller calls for an ensemble of four. As there were over thirty actors in the original film, the comedy calls for Irma Vepstyle quick changes. Sounds like fun. The press release included names of those actors involved in the Milwaukee Rep’s Milwaukee-area premiere production.

×

×

×

×

Helen Anker and John Pribyl make their Milwaukee Rep debuts alongside local favorites Reese Madigan (who recently appeared with the Rep in Sueno and Cyrano De Bergerac) and Gerard Neugent (a remarkable talent from the Milwaukee Rep.)

Milwaukee Rep’s production of Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps runs January 14th – February 13th at the Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.

Hitchcock’s original film is in public domain and freely available online. There it is embedded below these words in glorious Blogovision for the benefit of those not already familiar with it . . .