Early Music Now Presents East of the River

East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. In its program “Levantera”—an unrelenting east wind of the Adriatic region—the artists of East of the River will blow listeners across the far-reaching musical terrain of the Mediterranean, the Balkans, Armenia and the Middle East with exotic rhythms, melodies, songs and dances.

Co-founder and recorder virtuoso, Nina Stern, is on the faculty of the historical performance program at The Juilliard School. She has performed with the New York Philharmonic, New York City Opera and Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; she has recorded on numerous major labels.

Co-founder and recorder virtuoso, Daphna Mor, appears internationally as a recitalist and soloist. Credits include the New York Collegium, the New York Early Music Ensemble, the New York Philharmonic and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Interestingly, Mor appears on Sting’s If On a Winter’s Night, and she is active in the world music scene.

Tamer Pinarbasi, born in Turkey, has played the kanun (Turkish zither) on stage, in movies and on hundreds of recordings. Adept at both Eastern modal styles and Western harmonies, he performs in an array of musical ensembles, from East of the River to the New York Gypsy All-Stars.

Jesse Kotansky, violin, has been playing since he was 3. Adding his experience to East of the River’s eclectic mix, Kotansky has performed with Aerosmith, David Bowie, Raif Hyseni and Ivan Milev and has composed music for the soon-to-be-released film Blemished Light.

Percussionist Luke Notary has toured internationally with Cirque du Soleil’s “Varekai”; he has written and performed the score to Sam Shepard’s The Late Henry Moss as well as compositions for dance companies. He currently appears with the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater and the David Parsons Dance Company.

East of the River performs at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, at the Helene Zelazo Performing Arts Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. For more information, visit earlymusicnow.org.