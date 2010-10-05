Freaks, Serial Killings, Deer Hunting and Zombie Puppets: Local Theatre Halloween 2010

The month of Halloween brings with it an interesting mix of opportunities. Here are four different opportunities for the weekend of the 31st:

On The 28th, the Oriental Theatre kicks-off Halloween Weekend with a production of Angry Young Men’s Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. George A. Romero’s classic public domain 1968 horror film is brought to life via muppet-style arm and head puppets. The AYM website doesn’t really do the experience justice. This is a very faithful puppet adaptation of the film that doesn’t miss much. The historic Oriental Theatre is the perfect atmosphere. The show starts at 7:30pm. Opening acts include The M.U.T.E.S. and Dead Man’s Carnival.

The theatre company that presented superheroes in a costume shop not too long ago now brings Milwaukee Freaks in a warehouse. Starting October 29th, Youngblood Theatre presents Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow . . . a show set during the turn of the last century as circus sideshows were vanishing. Talented actor Jason Economous (In Tandem’s Hate Mail, Bialystock and Bloom’s Zoo Story) directs Tess Cinpinski, Rich Gillard, Benjamin James Wilson and Andrew Edwin Voss, with Adrian Feliciano, April Paul, and Rachel Williams in a show about the strange spectacle of what makes us human. Come meet the armless, legless woman, the dog-faced lady, the human salamander and more in a production staged in a warehouse just a few blocks south of Allen-Bradley. (The Lincoln Storage Warehouse on 2018 South 1st Street.) Featuring set design by Evan Crain, lighting by Jason Fassl and hopefully really, really effective costuming by Frank Barrows.

The show runs October 29th through November 20th. There are 8pm performances on the 29th and the 30th.

And for those who might want something a little different to open Halloween weekend, UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium plays host to the touring production of Deer Camp: The Musical –a Minnesota-based musical comedy about deer hunting. Traditional Midwestern offbeat humor from just a little west of center. The show makes it to UW-Whitewater for one night only on the 29th at 7:30pm.

Alchemist Theatre’s horror drama MURDER CASTLE: THE CHRONICLE OF H. H. HOLMES has . . . actually sold-out the 28th, the 29th and the 30th, but for those who may want to extend their Halloween in the weekend after the 31st, (and really . . . why not?) the Alchemist has just announced that the show’s run has been extended into November. Those interested in seeing the story of a very prolific 19th century serial Chicago serial killer now have the opportunity to see the show November 4th – 6th.