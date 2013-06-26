Free Fly Steffens Show At the Red Dot in September

×

A little while back, I had the pleasure of seeing a series of shorts by Fly Steffens under the title Love is a Horse with a Broken Leg Trying to Stand While 45,000 People Watch. It drew pretty heavy inspiration from the works of Charles Bukowski. The version of the show that I saw had some relatively weak shorts in it, but the less than inspired stuff was accompanied by a couple of pieces that almost approach a kind of genius. Really clever surrealistic stuff.

So it's really cool to find out that Steffens will be staging a fee performance of Love is A Horse …this coming September at a less than traditional venue. The staging, which runs this coming September 3rd - 11th, will be staged on the patio of the Red Dot on 2498 Bartlett. This is off-campus East Side theatre. Nice atmosphere.

From the event's Facebook page:

" Admission is FREE, but with limited seating.

Standing room will likely be available if you're late. But don't do that. Tips for the actors and artistic team encouraged! "