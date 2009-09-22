Free Theatre Night In October

×





Once again, Theatre Communications Group’s annual Free Theatre Night sweeps across the country on October 15th, featuring 75,000 free tickets to shows all over the US. Milwaukee has a few participating groups for TCG’s 5th annual festival of free theatre. Local Milwaukee groups involved with the program include First Stage Children’s Theater, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Milwaukee Repertory Theater.



Not limited to the 15th, Milwaukee Free Theatre shows will be running the 15th, the 16th and the 20th:



Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents William Inge’s Pullitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic. This is also opening night for the show directed by C. Michael Wright Milwaukee Chamber’s Picnic runs through November 1st,



Also…The Milwaukee Rep will be participating in the program on the 15th with free tickets available for Joan Didion’s autobiographical drama The Year of Magical Thinking.The show opens October 14th t the Stiemke Theatre.



First Stage Children’s Theatre participates in the program on the 16th with its production of the kid’s musical Junie B. Jones and A Little Monkey Business. The 16th is also opening night for the show, which runs through November 14th



The Milwaukee Rep presents a comedy for the program with its production of Lucinda Coxon’s contemporary comedy Happy Now? It’s a full comedy featuring a great many Rep resident actors. The play debuted in London just last year.



Tickets for the evening will be available for reservation on October 1st.



Reservations will be made through Free Night Of Theatre’s Website

