Hellcat Amazons Comedy at Frank’s Power Plant

Hellcat Amazons. It’s the name of a collection of old pulp novel covers that was published a few years back. It’s also the name of an evening of comedy that suggests beauty and ferocity. A wise man once said that, “comedy is not pretty.” Honestly, though, the person delivering the comedy can be any shade of attractive or ugly. It really doesn’t matter. (Beauty really is a matter of perspective, of course.) Funny doesn’t care what you look like. Funny simply is. if it’s done right, people will laugh. For the most part, I really have no idea what any of the women performing on Hellcat Amazons look like. I don’t think it matters. They’re all stand-up comics and they’re all performing on a single program. Sounds like a nice opportunity to go to a stand-up comedy show and not have to listen to a lot of guys.

Headliner Chastity Washington is joined by Liz Ziner, Liza Marie, Lexi Haack, Stacy Pawlowski, and Sarah Wallisch. The comics come from Milwaukee, Chicago and Stevens Point. It’s a show put together by Carly Malison and Addie Blanchard.

Hellcat Amazons takes place Jan. 15 at Frank’s Power Plant on 2800 South Kinnickinnic Ave. Admission is $5 at the door. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.