Milwaukee Chamber's Summer Gala

For nearly a century, the building at 234 West Florida Street housed massive knitting machines. The big cream city brick was home to a couple of different companies over the years. A few years back, when the last knitting machine vanished from the building, the old cream city brick was promptly turned into a home for upscale condo—er—business—(Busimess offices ?) Yes—it’s now a business building and, I guess, not a condo for wealthy out-of-towners. (Weird.)

In any case . . . this summer, the building in question is playing host to Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Gala Fundraiser Cheers To Chamber! The event happens on Friday, June 10th from 7 – 10pm. Attendees will be treated to hors d’oevres, entertainment, a silent auction and more. For more info, call 414-276-8842.