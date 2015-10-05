Milwaukee Rep Children’s Auditions

Next April, the Milwaukee Rep will be staging a production of the August Wilson drama Fences. The Rep will be seeking applications from African-American girls ages 7 - 10 who are interested in performing the role of Raynell Maxson. She’s a girl living in ’50s Pittsburgh who plants seeds in a once barren dirt yard. She represents new hope for the future. Kind of a tall order for any actress, but it’s a really remarkable opportunity to be a part of a big production of a classic American drama.

Auditions for Raynell will take place on Nov. 4. Auditions and callbacks will be held that evening. Auditions are by appointment only. Parents who would like their children to audition should send a separate photograph of each child along with height, weight, age, clothing and shoe sizes, address and parent’s home and cell phone numbers as well as e-mail address to:

Children Auditions

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

108 East Wells Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

All information must arrive at the Rep by Monday, Oct. 19. Fences rehearses in Milwaukee from Tuesday through Sunday, Apr. 19 - 26 and performs Apr. 26 to May 22 of next year. For more information about the show, visit the Milwaukee Rep online.