Molière, Flores, Anderson: A Promising Tartuffe

I’ll be reviewing Off the Wall’s Tartuffe for the print edition of the Shepherd-Express . Okay, granted, Molière’s classic satire on religious hypocrisy is as poignant as ever, but I wasn’t exactly excited at the prospect of seeing another production.

Then I found out that David Flores was going to be in the title role of the scheming religious devotee who plays at seduction. Right away I’m looking forward to this play. Flores has been great with this type of antiheroic role in the past. He played Richard III for Off the Wall in September ten years ago and it still feels remarkably vivid to me.

Then I found out that Randall T. Anderson is playing Orgon--the head of the house. It’s his wife that Tartuffe is attempting to seduce. Completely unaware that it’s a mask, Orgon deeply admires Tartuffe’s exaggerated piety. It’s a fun dynamic. Anderson is one of the great hidden talents of Milwaukee theater having shown tremendous accomplishment in a variety of different roles on numerous small stages all over town.

So they've got me. I’m looking forward to this one. (A lot.) Anderson. Flores. Molière. I’m there. It’s hard to imagine this one being a disappointment.

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tartuffe runs Sep. 17 - 27 at Off the Wall’s space on 127 E. Ealls St. For more information, visit Off the Wall online.