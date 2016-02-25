Musical Spelling Bee Auditions

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fun concept for a musical. The format of the musical matches that of an actual spelling bee. The setting is a school auditorium. The spelling bee begins as the musical begins. It’s over when the bee ends. A diverse group of characters compete. It’s charmingly elegant in its simplicity. Given the right frame of mind it can be a lot of fun both for audience and performers. I’d seen the big, touring production that passed through the Marcus Center some time ago. It’s the type of show that might work a lot better with smaller regional productions, though.

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is looking to cast for a production which will be staged this spring Apr. 21- May 8. They’re looking for someone to play everyone from a homeschooled kid name Leaf Coneybear to Jesus Christ. (It’s kind of a weird comedy.) Rehearsals run from Mar. 14 - Apr. 20. Auditions take place Feb. 29 and Mar. 1 with callbacks on Mar. 2 (if necessary.) For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.