One Year And Still MUTE

Local silent comedy group the M.U.T.E.S will be celebrating the end of its first year at the end of the month. The group, which does entirely silent comedy sketches in the style of old silent film shorts, welcomes Milwaukee audiences for its first anniversary celebration two weeks from this Friday at the Alchemist Theatre.

The Marvelous Unspeaking Troupe of Entertaining Scoundrels has been performing silent film-style comedy complete with title cards and period costumes at drag shows, burlesque get-togethers an a variety of other places for over a year now. The Milwaukee-based group has met with quite a bit of success over the past year and looks forward to another from the comfy confines of the Alchemist Theatre the final weekend of the month.

The M.U.T.E.S welcome all to come and party “like it's 1929,” April 23rd and 24th at 8pm and Sunday, April 25th at 2pm at the Alchemist Theatre.

All performances are $10.