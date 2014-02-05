Physical Theatre Auditions With The Quasimondo

×

The Quasiomndo Physical Theatre continues to do some of the more progressive work in town. Its upcoming Love & Cthulhu this month draws on early 20th century horror/sci-fi from H.P. Lovecraft. The weekend that show opens, they will be hosting auditions for their next show: Bottle-99.

It's a sharp sci-fi concept described by The Quasimondo like this:

" A small group of astronauts embarked on the mecca of their lifetime. With space. To an identified habitable planet. This original, multimedia, cosmic ballet will explore the physiological and psychological effects of inerplanetary, deep space travel, providing voyeurs an opportunity to watch the past and discover the future. "

Sounds kind of cool. Kind of retro. And kind of progressive as well. An interesting fusion. Conceptually quite interesting stuff. Of course, what is conceptually interesting might not be executed in a way that lives up to the potential of the premise. So The Quasimondo is looking to cast the show.

Auditiions for Bottle-99 (still listed on the Quasimondo website as Weightless ) run from noon - 2pm on Saturday February 15th. From the announcement:

" The audition will consist of a warm-up, learning a dance sequence, and participating in physical theatre and acting exercises. Dancers should also prepare a one-minute solo. Please bring music as an mp3 file saved on a thumb drive if possible.

Experienced dancers interested in working collaboratively with actors and other artists, including a composer and animator. As a physical theatre company, our artists are inherently interdisciplinary and are both movers and actors. Adult dancers of all ages encouraged to audition.

To reserve a space and for more information, contact Jenni Reinke at 414-793-5879 or jenni.reinke@gmail.com. "