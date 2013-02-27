Romance at the Boulevard

The Boulevard Theatre's intimate stage plays host to romantic comedy once more as artistic director Mark Bucher stages the Milwaukee premier of Joe DiPietro's The Last Romance . Michael Weber is slightly inert as Ralph, a widower who finds himself falling for a stranger he meets while out on a walk. Anita Domnitz musters enough charm for herself and Weber in the role of the woman he finds himself smitten with. Doug Clemons adds class to the production, singing powerful operatic selections between scenes.

The Last Romance runs though March 3 at Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre, 2250 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For ticket reservations, call 414-744-5757 or visit brownpapertickets.com/event/318295.