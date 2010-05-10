Share A Stage With A Large Plant

×

In and amidst all of the rest of what's going on in the near future, it's nice to see announcements for the summer musicals. Starting this June, many are expected to flock to the big, soulless Broadway import running here in town through the in August. (Tickets went on sale to the general public yesterday.) UW-Waukesha's production of Little Shop of Horrors opens the same weekend as the cheesy big-budget musical Oz derivative. The production, which runs July 16th- 24th at UW-Waukesha has yet to be cast.

Director Steven Decker is looking to begin casting the show one week from Monday. Roles a re available for men, women and enlarged Venus Flytraps ages 18 and up. “Older adults, minorities,” and, presumably, non-Venus Flytraps are encouraged to audition. Actors may prepare ,“16 bars of a ballad or up-tempo song from a musical,” for the audition. Those auditioning will also be taught small bits from the show and expect to do cold readings from the script.

The auditions will be held May 17th from 5pm – 8pm and May 18th from noon – 4pm.

For more info, contact Steve Decker at steven.decker@uwc.edu or 262-521-5209. Rehearsals begin the last week in May and will be held approximate three-four nights per week.