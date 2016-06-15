Short Plays By Black Women Next Month

The New Black Fest and playwright Dominique Morisseau have commissioned five black women playwrights to write pieces that engage in subjects of black womanhood and social perceptions of black femininity. The resulting show is Untamed: Hair Body Attitude. A product of MPower Theater, the show features short plays written by Jocelyn Bioh, Chisa Hutchinson, Lenelle Moïse, Nikkole Salter, & Cori Thomas.

This sounds like a fascinating show brought together by a group of voices that so often go unheard on local stages. The catch? It’s one night only. Untamed: Hair Body Attitude takes place Jul. 16 at the Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit MPower Theater online.