Steampunk Benefit for Milwaukee Public Theatre

With the Steampunk aesthetic movement getting as big as it has in recent years, it was really only a matter of time before Milwaukee dove into the movement in a big way. The Milwaukee Steampunk Society was founded a couple of years back. It has been working to become an official presence networking those interested in living out and breathing in the imagined aesthetic of 19th century science fiction.

The group finds itself aiding Milwaukee Public Theatre in celebrating its 40th anniversary next month with Milwaukee Public Theatre’s Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis. On Friday, September 19, the group hosts a freewheeling program featuring acrobats, musicians and, “funambulists in full anachronaut style.”

For more information on the event, visit Milwaukee Public Theatre online.

For more information on the Milwaukee Steampunk Society, they have a website as well.