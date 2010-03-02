Sunset Playhouse’s Fun ‘Escanaba in Love’

×

A couple of yearsago actor/playwright Jeff Daniels wrote a follow-up to his 1993 hit Escanaba in Da Moonlight, a comedy abouthunting in the Upper Peninsula. That follow-up(which is actually a prequel to the original), Escanaba in Love,makesit to the Sunset Playhouse in a production directed by Artistic Director MarkSalentine.

J. Michael Desper’ssparse set firmly establishes a north woods deer camp in 1944. A distinct northwoods stillness fills the space quite effectively amid a mounted deer head anda few old license plates. The ensemble slowly filters onto the stage and intothe story. It’s a relaxed, slow-paced comedy, and Salentine and company havedone an excellent job of keeping a steady comic rhythm throughout the show.

The cast isentertaining and humorous, despite Yooper accents that are far from authentic.(At times members of the cast slip into a vague, hazy kind of Irish brogue.)The attempted accents can be a bit annoying, particularly for anyone in theaudience who actually lived in northeastern Wisconsin, but the rest of the comedy is alot of fun.

Andy Lien has a verydown-to-earth charisma in the role of Albert Soady Sr., the father of apromising young man (Zach Zembrowski) who will soon be off to fight for hiscountry in Europe. Soady Jr. arrives at thecamp to announce that he has married. This comes as a surprise, as Soady Sr.has never even heard of the woman (somewhat disconcertingly named “Big Betty”).Katie Gardner musters a great deal of charm in the role of the north woodswoman trying to prove herself to the rest of the Soady clan. And Matthew J.Patten puts in a remarkably funny performance around the edges as a limp-neckedboatman named Salty Jim.

Sunset Playhouse’s Escanaba in Love runs through March 20.