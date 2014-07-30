Theater Happenings: July 30

×

â– Commissioned to write an adventure play for

Theatre Red

A Lady In Waiting includes Shipe asMarian, Zachary Thomas Woods as Robin and Bill Jackson as King Richard, to namea few of the fine cast members. The world premiere will be held at SoulsticeTheatre (3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 2, St. Francis), Aug. 7-23. Fortickets, visit



, Milwaukee’s Liz Shipe delivered anunconventional reimagining of the well-known Robin Hood legend told through theeyes of Maid Marian’s servant, Aria.includes Shipe asMarian, Zachary Thomas Woods as Robin and Bill Jackson as King Richard, to namea few of the fine cast members. The world premiere will be held at SoulsticeTheatre (3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 2, St. Francis), Aug. 7-23. Fortickets, visit theaterred.com

â– Hungry for the perfect summer love story,complete with captivating verse, crossdressing and high adventure? Look nofurther than Shakespeare’s Twelfth Nightpresented by H+D Productions intandem with Storyteller Theatre ofMilwaukee. The show runs through Aug. 3, in St. Thomas More High School’scourtyard, 2601 E. Morgan Ave. For tickets, visit

twelfthnightmke.bpt.me

.