Think Pink with First Stage

It has often been said that one can have too much of a good thing. Nonetheless, people continue to go overboard with excess and the world ends up in the kind of trouble in which we currently find it. Variety can be very important. As can individuality. Perhaps now more than ever we need Elizabeth and Victoria Kann's popular children's book Pinkalicious . And because we're weird and kind of decadent on this end of the world, maybe we need it in musical format. First Stage is here to answer the call.

Standing in for contemporary society, we have the title character—a little girl who absolutely loves the color pink in all of its many forms. In spite of having been warned against doing so, she eats way too many pink cupcakes. So the next morning, Pinkalicious Pinkerton wakes up to find herself pink. Entirely. From head to toe. Even her hair is bright pink. What is she to do? You can probably guess. Will there be singing? Absolutely. And since this is a First Stage production, expect the color to be really, really vivid in one of the best budgets imaginable for a children's theater production. John Gregor's musical adaptation has played elsewhere before. The Milwaukee production is the next in a deluge of such shows being staged all over the country.

First Stage’s production of Pinkalicious The Musical runs Feb. 22-March 24 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.

Theatre Happenings

Ben Parman's new play Work In Progress debuts next week at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 631 N. 19th St. The story follows a nonprofit temp agency for ex-offenders. The show runs March 1-16. For ticket reservations, call 1-800-838-3006 or visit brownpapertickets.com/event/306087.

Excerpts from the work of Noel Coward are included in An Evening With Noel Coward , a tribute to the legendary theatrical figure directed by David Oswald. The show runs Feb. 20-24 at Cardinal Stritch University Theater, 6801 N. Yates Road. For ticket reservations, call 414-410-4171.