Warped Cast--Six Shows In One Night

Next Weekend, The Warped Cast (2.0) presents 4 movies in two hours for two dollars at the Times Cinema. The comedy performance group will attempt brief comic interpretations of the following: --Friday the 13th --Birng It On! –The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Movie and the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy in 18 minutes. Sort of a film geek’s version of California’s Reduced Shakespeare Company, the Warped Cast may be on to something here . . . most Hollywood fils can be condensed into 6 minutes or less onstage. And with the show being performed only at midnight on a weekend, everyone involved should be in the right frame of mind to absorb it all in a very visceral way. Sounds like fun.

Warped 2.0 comes to the Times Cinema on Midnight Friday, May 14th and Saturday, May 15th.