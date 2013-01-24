World's Stage Celebrates Martin McDonagh

This coming week, The World's Stage Theatre Company opens a couple of plays by contemporary U.K. playwright Martin McDonagh.

On Jan. 25, World's Stage opens its production of McDonagh's haunting drama The Pillowman . David Bohn plays Katurian—an author who is hauled in for police questioning regarding a series of child murders apparently based on stories he'd written. Paul Madden directs a cast of fresh talent, including David Franz as a cold, aloof investigator and Audwin Short as a brutal "bad cop" on a vendetta against anyone committing crimes against children. The staged interrogation plays out in the basement of the Shops of Grand Avenue in the Underground Collaborative Creative Center (161 W. Wisconsin Ave.). The Pillowman continues through Feb. 2. For ticket reservations, visit http://pillowman.bpt.me.

Then, on Jan. 26, World's Stage opens A Behanding In Spokane , a dark comedy at The Milwaukee Fortress (100 E. Pleasant St.). Robby McGhee and Mara McGhee of T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical direct this offbeat comedy with Green Bay-based actor Zach McLain as a man named Carmichael, who has been searching for his missing left hand for many years. There's quite a bit of fresh talent here as well, including Liz Faraglia as one-half of a young couple trying to sell Carmichael a hand. Faraglia made an impressive appearance in Mr. Marmalade at UW-Milwaukee last March. A Behanding in Spokane continues through Feb. 3. For reservations, visit behanding.bpt.me.

Theatre Happenings

Sunset Playhouse stages a one-weekend tribute to music and comedy. Make 'Em Laugh: Tunes to Tickle the Funny Bone features the comic talents Matt Daniels, Karen Estrada, Liz Norton and Jon Stewart, Jan. 28-29 at the Furlan Auditorium, 800 Elm Grove Road. For reservations, call 262-782-4430.