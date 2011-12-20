Celebrate A New Museum in the New Year at MWA

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} </style> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapedefaults v:ext=\"edit\" spidmax=\"1026\"/> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapelayout v:ext=\"edit\"> <o:idmap v:ext=\"edit\" data=\"1\"/> </o:shapelayout></xml><![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">A long anticipated, festive occasion for the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) occurred on a wet and windy afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15<font size=\"2\">. </font></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Orange and silver balloons marked the spot where the ground was being ceremoniously turned at the future 205 Veterans Avenue. Where the construction for the museum's new contemporary building would actually begin in Spring 2012.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Two thousand eleven also marked the 50<sup>th</sup> anniversary year of the museum, which the Joan Pick family founded as the West Bend Gallery of Fine Art in the distant past. However, it was only recently, in 2007, that the museum refined its mission and changed its focus to concentrate specifically on appreciating, discovering, and understanding the best of regional art in context to Wisconsin's past and present art history<span> With everyone shivering in chilly weather and b</span>uttoning up their overcoats on a December day with rain instead of snow, several celebrities spoke to the historic anniversary and groundbreaking.<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">MWA Board President Dale Kent spoke to the “Tremendous passion that's driven the museum onward...in hopes this museum would become an iconic building for West Bend similar to the Calatrava being an iconic brand for Milwaukee."<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Wisconsin Arts Board President George Tzougros believed, “The new building was giving shelter to the beautiful work of Wisconsin artists.”<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">West Bend's Mayor Craig Sadownikow offered a “Thank you to the museum and its supporters for sticking to their goals even with the challenges that were presented the last few years.”<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Everyone in the crowd agreed, applauded and cheered before the 100 or so supporters listening on a cloudy day returned to the present museum a few blocks away for a champagne toast and birthday cake. After warming up inside the galleries, Museum Director Tom Lidtke expressed this thanks to everyone for his or her financial and spiritual support in reaching this tremendous undertaking. Adding his hopes that the new museum will open after the construction ends in 14 months. </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">A Christmas tree brightened the reception and stood in the center of the museum's von Marr gallery, colorfully lightening the priceless artworks that have become the cornerstone to the MWA's permanent collection. In the background, the monumental oil by the American born, Munich trained Carl von Marr titled <em>Adoration of the Christ Child </em></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">ornamented the wall. A painting completed under the patronage of Prince Regent Luitpold of Bavaria that portrayed a host of angels surrounding Mary as she held the baby Jesus in her lap, Joseph standing behind them.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The picture remembered a holy holiday, the event celebrated a birthday, the past and present combined in one painting that represented universal and local art history. Before Kent left for the evening, he again remarked about the hopes for the new, iconic museum <span> </span>in West Bend. “It's about people who have a deep passion for the arts and are really generous.” He looked over the room in reflection and then continued by saying, “People will wander in [to the new museum] and we're here to inspire them.”<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p>At an</o:p></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> event inspiring to all who attended, the ceremony capped off the capital campaign, which raised 85 percent of the budget necessary for the museum. The rest will come by the time the new Museum of Wisconsin Art opens with a black tie gala in 2013. One left the groundbreaking and birthday celebration with a commemorative champagne glass in hand as a reminder for that festive occasion yet to come. For 50 years now behind the Museum of Wisconsin Art and 50 more for looking forward in the 21st century. Celebrate in the coming weeks and<span> be</span> inspired!</span></p> <!--EndFragment-->