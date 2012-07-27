Exceptional Gallery Night & Day Exhibitions to Explore

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} </style> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapedefaults v:ext=\"edit\" spidmax=\"1026\"/> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapelayout v:ext=\"edit\"> <o:idmap v:ext=\"edit\" data=\"1\"/> </o:shapelayout></xml><![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span> </span>EXCEPTIONAL GALLERY NIGHT AND DAY EXHIBITIONS TO EXPLORE<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Check out these exhibitions on Friday or Saturday, or the entire month of August:<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">A special gallery night happens this weekend, with 25<sup>th</sup> anniversary celebrations and numerous galleries in the area extending their hours until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night: Be sure to wander through these galleries on Friday or Saturday, while the weather cools for this last weekend in July.<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">First, the Museum of Wisconsin Art hosts an excellent contemporary art exhibition titled “Painting Milwaukee: Shelby Keefe, Hal Koenig and Jeffrey Ripple.”<span> </span>The new gallery at Saint John's on the Lake begs to be visited with sunlight streaming through the south windows. <o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">At the preview party on Thursday evening, Hal Koenig mentioned his architectural background heavily influenced his painting, including <em>City Hall Cupola, </em>A canvas filled with bold strokes of smoky blues, lavenders and turquoises to marry urban and natural environments. <o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Oil on wood panel painter Jeffrey Ripple moved back to Milwaukee to paint <em>View From Lavender Hill. </em>The hyper realistic, photographic quality of paintings created by Ripple show his superb technical ability, the seasonal changes observed in all his work. He told the appreciative crowd that moving back to the city, coming home,<span> </span>was like seeing Milwaukee for the first time. He explained his perspective by saying,” I haven't really seen it [the subject or landscape] until I paint it.”<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Several performance paintings were on display by the former Pfister Artist in Residence<span> </span>Shelby Keefe. In these larger scale and quick, spontaneous “performance paintings,” Keefe attempts to as she says in her artist's statement, “dance on canvas.”</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Wisconsin Avenue Stroll </span></em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">illustrates Keefe's innate ability to capture<span> </span>the moment. Currently participating the Door County's Peninsula School of Art Plein Air Invitational, the congenial artist returns for the Tuesday Talk at the gallery on July 31, 7:30 p.m. Be sure to attend this inviting exhibition space and watch Keefe create of her unique performance paintings.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Other exhibitions of note:<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span><strong><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">“Stacey Steinberg: Home/Body” at Elaine Erickson Gallery, 207 East Buffalo.</span></strong><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> Collage artist Steinberg merges the human figure with residential architectural images for startling results.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><strong><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> “MARN Mentors Exhibition” at Cardinal Stritch University, 6801 North Yates Road. </span></strong><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">This eclectic exhibition features Milwaukee Artist Resource Network mentors and their students who collaborated on work very dissimilar from each other. A catalogue on the exhibition will be available to discuss the artwork and project. Take the time to view the campus sculpture garden surrounding the gallery building by picking up a brochure describing the garden.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><strong><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">“CoPA Pin-UP Show at the Studio Q” located at 320 East Buffalo Street. </span></strong><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The Coalition of Photographic Arts stages a one night only show for there fundraiser, which allows the astute collector an opportunity to purchase fine art photographs.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> <strong>“Out of the Forest, Into the Furnace- Bernard J. Roberts, Bronze and Wood Sculpture” at Vanguard Sculpture Services , 3574 West Hopkins Street. </strong></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Visit one of the leading bronze casting studios in the Midwast and view there new gallery for this retrospective exhibition of a Wisconsin sculptor.</span></p> <p><strong>"Out of Town Artists: Racine and Kenosha" at Blustein Brandino Fine Art in the Marshall Building, 207 East Buffalo, Gallery 212. </strong> Seven artists from the larger metro area combine for a provocative exhibition of mixed media art. </p> <p> </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <!--EndFragment-->