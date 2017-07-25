Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Offers Walking Tours of Neighborhoods Citywide

A history-rich city like Milwaukee is ripe for perpetual rediscovery. Historic Milwaukee, Inc. is dedicated to preserving and presenting the past’s bequest. The organization offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week, led by experts and free for members ($10 for non-members). Destinations include the mansions of North Point, Milwaukee’s gold coast, the historic Third Ward, Bay View and Brady Street. Book your next adventure at historicmilwaukee.org.

“Innovative Educators Institute Summer Exhibition”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

As arts programs in public schools are increasingly imperiled by diminishing budgets and the pernicious view of art as a mere diversion, creative approaches to incorporating art in the classroom become increasingly necessary. The Lynden Sculpture Garden’s annual Innovative Educators Institute recruits a slew of K-12 teachers for a summer of activities and conversations with curators, artists, naturalists and UW-Milwaukee faculty. At summer’s end, these teachers are ready to return to the classroom with innovative curricula that teach through the arts. An exhibition of projects completed by the intrepid educators opens with a reception on Friday, July 28, from 5-6 p.m.

“A Conversation About Still Life”

Haggerty Museum of Art

530 N. 13th St.

The still life is among the most enduring artistic genres. Who needs to pay a fidgety model when you can simply gather some symbolically charged odds and ends or pose the postprandial dinner table (also a painter’s trick for forestalling dish washing)? Nohl Fellow and still life painter Robin Jebavy will be joined by artist Beth Lipman and Debra Brehmer of the Portrait Society Gallery for an informal conversation about contemporary still life, women artists and glassware on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m.

“Walk of Wonder”

Hilton Milwaukee City Center

509 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Sculpture is having its day in Milwaukee. Sculpture Milwaukee’s expansive installation of 22 pieces along Wisconsin Avenue was just the beginning. Add the outdoor courtyard of the Hilton Milwaukee City Center to your “gotta see” list. Sixteen sculptures of stainless steel and fused glass, courtesy of Hartland-based artist Joel Pfeiffer, have been installed as part of a Secret Sculpture Garden. “The green space at the Hilton lends a perfect landscape for the interplay of color and light throughout the day,” says Pfeiffer. The exhibit is up through Sept. 4. Stop by the space every Friday from 5-9 p.m. for happy hour.