Inspiration From the Masters

The Haggerty Museum of Art—nestled on the edge of Marquette University’s beautifully landscaped Central Mall between Wisconsin and Clybourn avenues, and 12th and 13th streets—presents “Current Tendencies III.” This dynamic group exhibition features nine Milwaukee artists who are at varying points in their professional careers. Media include drawing, painting, sculpture, photography and printmaking. This year, “Current Tendencies” challenges each artist or artist team to create an installation that dialogues with one of the pieces from the Haggerty’s impressive permanent collection.

The artists are Tyanna Buie, William E. Carpenter, Evan Gruzis, Jon Horvath, Mark Mulhern, Jean Roberts Guequierre, Cassandra Smith and Jessica Steeber (in collaboration) and Jason S. Yi. “Current Tendencies” opens with an artists’ reception on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. and will be up through Dec. 22. On Sept. 11, Buie and Gruzis will give a lecture on their work at 6 p.m.

“Milwaukee Domes Art Festival 2013”

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

524 S. Layton Blvd.

Now in its fourth year, the Milwaukee Domes Art Festival is a can’t-miss event featuring live music, performances, an art auction and sales, and the region’s fastest-growing juried plein air painting competition held on the beautiful Mitchell Park grounds. Bring the whole family for this weekend of art, culture and horti culture—Aug. 16-18. Admission is $8 (includes parking and admission to the Domes).

“Chalk Art Festival”

Bayshore Town Center

5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Suite A256, Glendale

Combine a shopping trip with some art appreciation this weekend at Bayshore’s Chalk Art Festival, Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. More than 65 artists will create chalk artworks for viewers to enjoy and vote on. Theatrical performances and children’s activities abound.

“Out of The Suitcase V”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

273 E. Erie St.

Twenty-two artists present works in a variety of media for the fifth installment of “Out of the Suitcase.” Beginning in 2003, the Mary L. Nohl Fund has awarded grants to Milwaukee artists to travel with their work to other cities and countries. This biannual exhibition allows the local community a glimpse into these talented artists’ output and will run Aug. 17-Oct. 5, with an opening reception held Sept. 12, 6-9 p.m.