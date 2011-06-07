Kohler Arts Center Explores Memory in 'Hiding Places'

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) presents an integrated program focusing on the gift of human memory. The new initiative includes more than 50 artists participating in coordinating exhibitions that will open on June 26 under the main title “Hiding Places: Memory in the Arts.”

Throughout JMKAC's galleries, memory will be explored through the perspective of forgetting and remembering. Exhibitions will feature artists who reflect on Alzheimer's disease, autism, collected objects, ownership, scientific studies and shared experiences. These concepts will expand on the main theme in exhibitions titled “From Memory,” “Holding Memory,” “Forget Memory” and “Shared Memory.”

Included will be Dust by New York artist Mark Fox, who took more than two years to draw thousands of images portraying objects he owns. Fox's drawings record a unique personal history and combine in a swirling display on a 42-foot-long wall.

Michigan sculptor Sarah Lindley reduces Dutch furniture to its architectural essence. Her skeletal-like structures provide ghostly reminders of how humans house memories by storing personal artifacts.

Artists Pat Graney, Deborah Aschheim and Lisa Mezzacappa will create site-specific installations. In the fall, Graney's remarkable House of Mind will feature the Pat Graney Company performing contemporary dances within the installation.

Through Dec. 31, the JMKAC will host performing artists, community outreach programs involving public art and educational classes, and workshops connected to the theme of memory. A color catalog and detailed brochure will highlight the exhibitions and comprehensive programs. The JMKAC celebrates the six-month initiative with an 11 a.m.-4 p.m. grand opening on Sunday, June 26.

(For a complete schedule of events and openings, visit www.jmkac.org.)

Art Happenings

“Inside/Outside: Amy Cropper and Stuart Morris”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

The first collaboration between Amy Cropper and Stuart Morris, titled “Inverse,” explores art and nature through organic sculptures in an exhibition that opens with an artist's reception 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

“Strange Vegetation”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Drive

Milwaukee installation artist Yevgeniya Kaganovich fills a room with a latex sculpture evoking organic plant forms in an exhibition opening with a reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 8. An artist's talk by Kaganovich takes place at 6:30 p.m.