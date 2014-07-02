Maritime Merriment with Sheboygan’s Art Armada

The Fourth of July means flag-waving, burger-grilling, firework-watching, beer-drinking and picnic-having. It also means that a group of eccentric patriots will race down the Sheboygan River in extravagantly customized crafts letting their proverbial freak flag fly in addition to Old Glory. Yes, the John Michael Kohler Art Center’s Art Armada is a beloved Sheboygan tradition, perhaps because it is a bit of a non sequitur.

Thousands of Sheboyganites, Wisconsinites and nautical enthusiasts are set to gather down by the riverside in order to cheer on their favorite imagining of this year’s theme, “Perfect Pairings.” Supposing you’d rather be in the mix than on the shore—it’s not too late! One can enter the Castaway Division by showing up on the Fourth, paying $25 and utilizing the on-site materials to craft your craft. Guidelines are available at the Arts Center (608 New York Ave.), by calling 920-458-6144 or visiting http://www.jmkac.org/.

“Pop Art in America: Selections from the NSU Museum of Art Fort Lauderdale”

The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum

700 N. 12th St., Wausau

The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum has achieved international fame for its annual exhibition “Birds in Art.” Opening July 5 and apropos of Independence Day, the institute will be hosting an exhibition of world-class works by American masters including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Larry Rivers, Jim Dine and Robert Indiana. “Pop Art in America: Selections from the NSU Museum of Art Fort Lauderdale” is on display through Aug. 24, and can be enjoyed without ponying up pesky admission fees.