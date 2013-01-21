Monumental Images

Two internationally known women artists inaugurate the Racine Art Museum’s (441 Main Street, Racine) 2013 celebration of its 10th anniversary. “Karen Gunderson: Reflective” and “Barbara Sorensen: Elemental,” a pair of exhibitions on display Feb. 3-April 14, will fascinate viewers with their monumental paintings and sculptures.

Painted primarily in black and white, Gunderson’s canvases reflect the light from every viewpoint. Her large-scale images, crafted from tiny brushstrokes, evoke dreamlike worlds representing natural elements in the universe. One of her oil on linen images, “Bridge Into the Night,” portrays a curving architectural expanse lit with minute lamps crossing a sculpted surface resembling shifting moon craters or vast ocean sand.

Sorensen became renowned for ceramics early in her career, although today she works in a variety of media, including resin, rope, wire and lightweight metals. Inspired by the earth’s topography, Sorensen’s sculptures are evocative of the organic world. She manipulates industrial materials into minimalist artworks that might hang from ceilings and walls or stand alone to create a multi-sensory experience.

Chosen for their prominence in painting and sculpture, Gunderson and Sorensen’s artwork already graces the RAM’s permanent collection. “Their monumental work comes from very petite women who compete with the world’s machismo,” says curator Lena Vigna. “They also have roots in Wisconsin—two women who were raised in Racine who went on to prosper in other places and represent the roots the museum has in the community. We brought them back for the 10th anniversary to look into the history and tradition of the museum.”

Art Happenings

“Septentrion: Exploring the Arctic Circle”

Union Art Gallery, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

This unique exhibition features multimedia work from participants inspired by a residency at the Arctic Circle in Svalbard, Norway. The opening reception is Friday, Jan. 25, 5-8 p.m. with a gallery talk by three of the residency members beginning at 7 p.m.

“Kpolly’s Fake Ass Rappers”

Hot*Pop

213 North Broadway

The Historic Third Ward retail store and art gallery exhibits artist Kristopher Pollard’s newest series of hip-hop portraits, opening Friday, Feb. 1 with a reception from 5-9 p.m.