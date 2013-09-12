Plein Air Shorewood Concludes With a Festive Bash

Plein Air Shorewood culminates with a reception and gala during which attendees can view and bid on the more than 150 paintings created during the event for one night only. “This is a forum for conversation between neighbors,” and an opportunity for all to “become more artistically attuned,” says co-organizer Patricia Algiers. The Shorewood Public Library will be transformed into a gallery for the artworks produced over the event’s first two days, as well as the “quick paints” created within a four-and-a-half-hour time limit. The event is free and open to the public and is a wonderful opportunity to socialize, meet the artists and discuss future commissions. Hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and entertainment will be provided, making this a visual arts celebration and networking event not to be missed.

The Plein Air Gala and Reception will be held 6:30-10 p.m. at the Shorewood Public Library, 3920 N. Murray Ave. The silent auction closes at 9 p.m. For more information and a list of artists involved, visit pleinairshorewood.com.