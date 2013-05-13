A Visionary Haze

Dominion Gallery’s latest offering of multi-media artworks bears the theme and title, “Smokey Places.” According to contributing artist Michael DiMilo, all the works share “elements of smoke, mystery and femininity, combined with dark humor. DiMilo’s own contributions include a four-minute music video with hand-drawn animation, set to a song by Milwaukee’s own The Tritonics. His wife, Rae Williams DiMilo will present fetish objects based on shoes decorated with colorful glass tile (keep an eye open for Ruby Slippers!). Carol Rode-Curley completes the triad with her brooding, darkly humorous pastels.

Join the artists for snacks and cocktails during an opening reception on Friday, May 17, beginning at 7 p.m. at Dominion Gallery, 804 E. Wright St. The Tritonics will celebrate their new single release at an after party at the Uptowner at 10 p.m.

“MATA Spring membership ART Show 2013”

Zimmerman Architectural Studios, Inc.

2122 W. Mt. Vernon Ave.

Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art (MATA) strives to foster art education in Milwaukee’s schools and encourage communication and professional development among art educators. Join MATA for its spring show’s opening reception on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m.

“Free Drop-In for Art: May”

Racine Art Museum (Wustum Campus)

2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Visit RAM for an afternoon of free art activities and gallery tours with your child on Thursday, May 16, from 3:30-5 p.m. Intended for ages 6 and up; children ages 4-5 are welcome to participate with an adult. This month’s theme is “Rainbow Bright.”