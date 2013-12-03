¡What a Life at Latino Arts!

¡Que Vida! Or, for those who don’t speak Spanish: “What a life!” Indeed, the vivid paintings of Ecuadorian artist Antuco Chicaiza give the impression of being both autobiographical and celebratory. La Familia , Mi Ecuador and Our Land all tell subtle stories by incorporating text quotations and photographs. There are abundant symbols suggestive of togetherness, but the art is not without a critical edge, albeit while managing not to be divisive. On Friday, Dec. 6, the exhibition opens at the Latino Arts Gallery (1028 S. Ninth St.) with a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., humbly requesting but a $1 donation.

In conjunction with the opening of “Que Vida,” Latino Arts will also host Ñawi, an Ecuadorian band playing contemporary Ecuadorian music strongly rooted in tradition. On Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m., the band plays student matinées. Friday’s 7:30 p.m. show is $15 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors.

“Tea for Two” and afternoon tea

Katie Gingrass Gallery

207 E. Buffalo St.

There is a venerable Chinese tradition of tea literature dating back to the Tang Dynasty in the eighth century C.E. These treatises range from texts wholly devoted to considerations of water quality and preparation to philosophical meditations on tea’s instructive simplicity and beauty. Through Jan. 4, 2014, The Katie Gingrass Gallery celebrates the aesthetic side of the beverage with “Tea for Two,” an exhibition of haute teapots that is currently on display. On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2-5 p.m., art and appetite coincide with an open invitation for an afternoon spot of tea and finger food.

Intro to Papermaking, Training and Open Studio

RedLine Milwaukee

1422 N. Fourth St.

Making things “from scratch” should not be restricted to the kitchen. A handwritten letter—is this not an email made from scratch? RedLine Milwaukee can help put the D.I.Y. back in your d.a.y. with a papermaking workshop on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12-3 p.m. For the $20 tuition and a bit of elbow grease, this year you can send a holiday card that evokes the same love and care as a home-cooked meal.