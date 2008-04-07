BEST AFRICAN RESTAURANT

African Hut

1107 N. Old World Third St.

765-1110

Yinka and Moji Adedokun opened African Hut in 1993 and have been exciting (and educating) our taste buds ever since. Despite an unremarkable interior, the restaurant offers a lively dining experience and a good introduction to the cuisines of several African countries. The meat and vegetarian dishes are slow-cooked to perfection and served with different varieties of rice and zesty spices. Desserts such as warm cassava pudding are every bit as scrumptious as they sound. (A.M.)

Runners-up: Club Timbuktu, Ethiopian Cottage