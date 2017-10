No. 1 Chinese

Multiple Locations

The Downtown eatery offers carryout, delivery and a steam table for those in a hurry. Those who care to sit down can choose from dishes fresh from the wok, including Mongolian beef, kung pao chicken, shrimp with lobster sauce and sesame chicken. Egg roll and rice are included. While the menu offers few surprises, the affordable prices more than compensate. (J.B.)

Runners-up: China Gourmet, Chopstix