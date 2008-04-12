BEST GREEK/MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

Oakland Gyros

Multiple locations

An East Side mecca, Oakland Gyros has become a right of passage for the after-bar crowd, UW-Milwaukee students and anyone who’s looking for delicious Greek food. Open until 3 a.m., Oakland Gyros has more than just their famous gyros and shish-kabobs; cheeseburgers, french fries and much more also grace the menu. Oakland Gyros is great anytime of day/night/early morning. Just don’t forget the cucumber sauce—it’s unbeatable. (S.F.)

